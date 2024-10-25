Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.10

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.8% annually over the last three years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -50.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn ($0.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.0%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SHEN opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $821.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO Edward H. Mckay acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,656.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,656.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

