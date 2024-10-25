Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $360.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHW opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.