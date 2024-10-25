Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$16.8 billion.

Shares of SHECY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,485. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

