Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Rises By 400.0%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

