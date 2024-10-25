Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Rises By 400.0%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Beneficient
