Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Drops By 81.0%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CERO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 2,787,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,590. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

