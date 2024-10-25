Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Expands By 666.7%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

