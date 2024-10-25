Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Decreases By 70.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the September 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $35.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

