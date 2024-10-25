Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Increases By 234.0%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the September 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
MultiSensor AI Trading Up 43.7 %
MSAIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About MultiSensor AI
