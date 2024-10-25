Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Increases By 234.0%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the September 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 43.7 %

MSAIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

