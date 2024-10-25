Short Interest in Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Decreases By 99.1%

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NINTF remained flat at C$2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.21.
About Ninety One Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ninety One Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.