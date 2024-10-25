Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Drops By 62.5%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of PDYNW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

