Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 66.7%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PSC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

