Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Decreases By 92.3%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLGWF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 217,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,722. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

