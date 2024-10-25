Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases By 256.8%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,100 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the September 30th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
