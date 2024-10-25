Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases By 256.8%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,100 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the September 30th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $10.88 on Friday. 3,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

