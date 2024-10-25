Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Drops By 66.0%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Real Good Food Price Performance
Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Real Good Food Company Profile
