Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Drops By 66.0%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

