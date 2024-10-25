Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Drops By 86.4%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Friday. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

