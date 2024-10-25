Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Drops By 80.7%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

