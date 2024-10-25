Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 208.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WAFU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.