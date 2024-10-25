Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Grows By 233.3%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. 230,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

