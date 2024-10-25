Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Declines By 65.0%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,088,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 28,817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,412.6 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

XNYIF remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

About Xinyi Solar

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.