Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Declines By 65.0%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,088,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 28,817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,412.6 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
XNYIF remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.82.
About Xinyi Solar
