Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Rises By 2,000.0%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YBGJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 85,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Yubo International Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

