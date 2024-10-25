Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $327.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.51. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

