Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.90 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.