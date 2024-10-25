SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,880,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

