Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Snap Trading Up 1.3 %

SNAP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,897,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,749,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Snap has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at $27,710,096.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,617 shares of company stock worth $13,422,930. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3,391.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

