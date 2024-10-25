Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $174.05 on Major Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $174.05 or 0.00255937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,107,183 coins and its circulating supply is 470,087,551 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.