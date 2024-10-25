Southern Copper Corporation Announces Dividend Declarations and Financial Results

On October 22, 2024, Southern Copper Corporation (SCC) released its financial results for the second quarter ending on September 30, 2024. Alongside these results, the company reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock and a stock dividend of 0.0062 shares of common stock per share of common stock. These dividends are set to be paid on November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2024. In cases where fractional shares would be issued, shareholders will receive cash based on a share price of $112.43, the average of the high and low share price on October 17, 2024.

Get alerts:

This announcement was made by SCC through a press release on October 21, 2024. As per the report, the information provided in the press release and accompanying exhibit is being shared for information purposes and will not be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934. Therefore, this information will not be integrated by reference into any registration statement or other documents submitted by Southern Copper Corporation in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 unless explicitly specified in such filings.

The press release issued by Southern Copper Corporation on October 21, 2024, detailing the dividend declarations and financial results, is made available as Exhibit 99.1 in this Form 8-K filing.

This disclosure serves as a formal communication of the recent financial activities at Southern Copper Corporation and signifies the company’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern Copper’s 8K filing here.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More