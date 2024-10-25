S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,352.5% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $496.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.01. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

