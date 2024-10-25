SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $251,429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,681,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 654,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $17,945,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $54.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

