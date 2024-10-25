SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Boosted by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

