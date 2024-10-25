SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,057,000.

SPYV opened at $53.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

