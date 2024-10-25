Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 1,110,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Earnings History for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.