Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 1,110,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

