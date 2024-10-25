Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Shell were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

