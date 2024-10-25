Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $15.02 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

