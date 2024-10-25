Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $287,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

POR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.73%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

