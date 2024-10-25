Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $763,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.