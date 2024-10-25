Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $91,364,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.