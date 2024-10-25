Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $175,380,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.44 and a 1-year high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

