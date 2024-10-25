Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

