SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 317.9% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 60,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,483. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

