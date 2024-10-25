Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
