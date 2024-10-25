Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Hold

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $158.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TFI International in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

TFII opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

