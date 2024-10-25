StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.84 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

