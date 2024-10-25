StockNews.com Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $388.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

