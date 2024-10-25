Storj (STORJ) Trading 24.4% Lower This Week

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Storj has a market cap of $190.36 million and $27.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,709,484 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

