Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $95.89. 528,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

