Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys 4,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 235.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. 14,793,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,334,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

