Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 272.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 316.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.75. 605,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,306. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

