Substratum Price Down 0% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,670.14 or 1.00284640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023788 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

