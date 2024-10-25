Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

Sulzer stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

