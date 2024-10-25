Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in October

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

